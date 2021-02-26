Ensure irrigation for 2.5 lakh acres: T Harish Rao

Saifabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao today instructed the officials to prepare plans to give waters in four segments through Sangameshwara and Basaveshwars lifts.

The minister sought a report on distributing water to irrigate about 2.5 lakh acres in the four segments. He held a high-level meeting with irrigation officials at Aranya Bhavana here and asked about Kaleshwaram lift works.

Make use of Mallanna Sagar water to be used for the purpose and shift them to four segments he directed.

The minister for finance has stated that four segments to get water for irrigation are Sanga Reddy, Narayankhed, Andhole and Zahirabad. Prepare plans with financial estimates for them at the earliest he said.

The minister stated that the government is for irrigating the segments up to 2.5 lakh acres. This on operation will boost irrigation and help farmers benefit he hoped. The minister stated that he will hold another meeting on the progress in this regard.

Harish Rao instructed that coordinated efforts would give better results. He also asked them to call tenders to dispose off waste machines at Kaleshwaram lift area.