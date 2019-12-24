Trending :
Ensure normal deliveries: District Collector Aisha Masrath Khan

Vikarabad: District Collector Aisha Masrath Khan held a meeting of health officials at the District Collectorate on Monday. Local MLA Dr Methuku Anand participated in the meeting.

The Collector instructed them to ensure that the condition of pregnant women was monitored, right from first month of pregnancy, and proper was taken till the delivery. She ordered officials to ensure that gynecologists be kept available to meet any eventuality. Necessary measures should be taken to ensure that normal deliveries take place, she insisted. She felt that cesarean operations could be resorted to only in case of emergency situations.

She asked the officials to identify RMP doctors who were conducting surgeries illegally and take necessary legal action against them. She also ordered that KCR Kits be provided at the government hospitals. She called for stringent action against doctors who show dereliction of duties. DMHO Dasharath, DCHS S Mallikarjun, TB hospital official Lalitha and other doctors participated in the meeting.

