Ensure schemes’ funds are strictly delivered to SCs, STs

Wanaparthy: The SC/ST Commission chairman, Bakki Venkataiah, on Tuesday directed the district administration to ensure that the funds and shares allocated under various development and welfare schemes implemented by the Central and State governments are strictly delivered to SCs and STs. During a visit to district, the SC/ST commission team conducted a district-level review meeting at the collectorate. Collector Adarsh Surabhi, SP R Giridhar, officials, members of the District Vigilance and Monitoring Committee, and association leaders participated in the meeting, which was chaired by Venkataiah.

In the meeting, the chairman inquired about the implementation of development and welfare schemes in the district by key departments of the Central and State governments, and whether SCs and STs were receiving their rightful share. He suggested that Citizen Rights Day should be observed regularly on the 30th of every month; an annual action plan should be prepared in advance. He emphasised that Citizen Rights meetings should not be symbolic, but be held in SC colonies or panchayat premises. Advance notice be given to SC/ST Vigilance and Monitoring Committee members and the media. He stated that these meetings should raise awareness among SCs and STs about the welfare schemes available to them and how to access them. He suggested identifying and resolving issues faced by SCs and STs.

Venkataiah insisted that a Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meeting be held every three months under the leadership of the collector. Failing this, action would be taken against the SC corporation officer. He warned that funds under the SC/ST Sub-Plan must be used solely for the uplift of SCs and STs; any diversion of the funds by any department would lead to strict action against the responsible officer.

Additional Collectors (Revenue) G Venkateshwarlu, (Local Bodies In-charge) Yadayya, commission members K. Neela Devi, Rambabu Naik, K. Lakshmi Narayana, J. Shankar, R. Praveen, ED SC Corporation Mallikarjun, DSP Venkateshwara Rao, CIs, SIs, tahsildars, VMC members, and association leaders attended.