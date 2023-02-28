Ensure welfare schemes reach people at field level: Vinod Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Monday said that the development and welfare programmes implemented by the State government should be taken in a planned manner so that it can reach people at the field level. B Vinod Kumar participated as the chief guest in the review meeting held with the senior officials of Planning, Economic and Statistics Department, Centre for Effective Governance of Indian States (CEGIS) and Kakatiya Governance Fellow (KGF). He opined that the key planning and economic statistics department officials, CGIS and KGF teams should work with the best plans and only then solid foundations for progress could be laid.

Vinod Kumar said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had focused special attention on the planning department and officials should carry out their duties effectively in accordance with his ambitions. He reviewed the development and welfare programmes implemented by the State government at length.

Special Principal Secretary of the Finance and Planning Department K Ramakrishna Rao said that the implementation of State government schemes at the field level should be closely examined and proper reports should be prepared.

Professor of Columbia University Karthik Muralidharan, Director of Economic Statistics Department Dayanand, State Planning Development Society Monitoring Officer Ramakrishna, Adviser Ramabhadram, representatives of CGIS and KGIF participated in this review meeting.