Enugula Peddi Reddy to join TRS on July 30

In a blow to Telangana BJP, former minister Enugula Peddi Reddy who has been serving as BJP core committee member has announced his joining into TRS party on July 30.



Two days ago, Peddi Reddy resigned to BJP attributing the reason that his mind is not allowing to stay him in the party due to the changed political circumstances. With Eatala Rajender entering into BJP, Peddi Reddy is said to have no chance to be the candidate for the Huzurabad. Reddy also lashed out at BJP for including Eatala who has been facing the charges of encroachments.

According to the sources, the exodus of the BJP leaders is due to the Eatala's joining into party. It is already known that Congress leader Kaushik Reddy joined TRS in the wake of Huzurabad bypoll.