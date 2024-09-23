EO Purendhar kumar invites CS Shantha Kumari and former MLA Sampath Kumar

  • Menu
Jogulamba Temple EO Purender Kumar and Chief Priest Anand Sharma invited Telangana Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari to the Jogulamba Devi Sharannavaratri Brahmotsavams.

Gadwal : Jogulamba Temple EO Purender Kumar and Chief Priest Anand Sharma invited Telangana Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari to the Jogulamba Devi Sharannavaratri Brahmotsavams.


Jogulamba Temple Executive Officer (EO) Purender Kumar and Chief Priest Anand Sharma met with Telangana Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari at her residence to extend an invitation for the Jogulamba Devi Sharannavaratri Brahmotsavams. The grand festival is scheduled to be held at the Sri Sri Jogulamba Ammavari Temple from October 3rd to 12th.

Former Alampur MLA and AICC Secretary Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar invited to Jogulamba Devi Sharannavaratri Brahmotsavams On Monday, EO Purender Kumar invited former Alampur MLA and AICC Secretary Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar to attend the Jogulamba Devi Sharannavaratri Brahmotsavams. The festivities will take place from October 3rd to 12th at the Jogulamba Temple, Alampur.

