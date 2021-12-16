Errabelli Dayakar Rao performs puja at Yadadri shrine

Yadadri: Minister for Panchayath Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Wednesday stated that TRS has remained a winner in all the recent elections.

Errabelli Dayakar Rao along with family members, visited Yadadri Shrine and performed puja to the presiding deity Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.

Speaking to the media, he said that Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy is their family deity.

He informed that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has developed Yadadri temple as world class temple and a spiritual destiny centre. He stated that people can identify a lot of differences between the old and the new revival Yadadri main temple.

CM KCR along with Chinna Jeeyar Swamy will open the revived main temple very soon, he added.

Prime Minister , CMs of different states in the country and heads of various prestigious religious institutes will attend the celestial temple inauguration function, he explained.

Earlier, priests received the Minister Dayakar Rao as per the temple rituals and blessed him and his family members after the puja.