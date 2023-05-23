Errabelli targets employment to 20k women of Palakurthi

Warangal: The BJP-led Central government made life miserable for the common man, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Addressing the BRS cadre at the Atmeeya Sammelanam programmes at Choudur and Singarajupalle under Devaruppula mandal in Jangaon district on Monday, the minister said that the Congress which ruled the nation for many decades and the BJP did nothing for the welfare of the people. He found fault with the former minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah who represented Jangaon constituency and had failed to develop the region.

The BRS government struck a perfect balance between welfare and development. And it’s time for the people to compare the BRS government’s performance with others in the State, Errabelli said. No other State in the country was providing Aasara pensions on par with the Telangana government. Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24-hour uninterrupted free power supply for agriculture sector are some of the unique welfare programmes being carried out by Telangana government, he said.

Errabelli said that he had set a target of empowering at least 20,000 women in Palakurthi constituency. The ongoing tailoring scheme, jointly funded (Rs 5 crore) by the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) and Stree Nidhi is the first of its kind in the State. The women trained in tailoring will have a chance to get employment in the upcoming projects – Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Sangem mandal in Warangal district, and Mini Textile Park at Kodakandla in Jangaon district, minister said.