Errabelli warns KGBV hostel staff

Warangal: Furious over the state of affairs of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Devaruppula in Jangaon district, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao has on Saturday come down heavily on the staff. The Minister who inspected the KGBV following Thursday's incident in which 12 girls fell sick after eating contaminated food at the hostel expressed ire over the staff for their failure to maintain the hostel. According to the students, there was a dead lizard in the food served to them.

The Minister who interacted with the students had found that the staff was coming late and leaving the hostel early. The students also complained that they were helping themselves in the absence of the staff. The Minister directed the Jangaon district Collector Ch Siva Lingaiah to inquire into the incident and take stringent action against those who were responsible for the fiasco.

The Minister also instructed the officials to inspect the other hostels and set the things in right perspective. Errabelli also interacted with the teachers and other staff separately to know the state of affairs of the hostel.

Meanwhile, Jangaon District Education Officer (DEO) K Ramu is likely to submit a report to the district collector after inquiring about the head cook B Manjula and two kitchen helpers - B Jyothi and L Renuka, all contract employees.

Later, the Minister left for Chandur in Nalgonda district where he was campaigning for TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy in the by-election to Munugodu Assembly seat. Errabelli inspected the arrangements for the public meeting of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to be held on Sunday. Whip Balka Suman, MLC Baswaraj Saraiah and TSIIC chairman Gyadari Balamallu were among others present.