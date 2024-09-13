Erring rice mills to be blacklisted

Live
Wanaparthy: District collector Adarsh Surabhi on Thursday directed the Civil Supplies officials to ensure that the millers provide the Food Corporation of India (FCI) with 40 metric tonnes of rice per day.
He was speaking at a review meeting the Civil Supplies department officials regarding the handover of rice. The meeting reviewed how much paddy each rice mill has handed over so far and how much is still pending.
The DC noted that there is still a large quantity of paddy pending from the district that needs to be handed over to the FCI and the Civil Supplies department.
