Etala Rajender Criticizes Congress Over Political Reservation Move

Hyderabad: BJP MP Etala Rajender has launched a scathing critique of the Congress party’s Kamareddy Declaration, which promises political reservations for educational jobs. Addressing the media on Sunday,Rajender questioned the legal and constitutional validity of the move, alleging that it is a strategic ploy to delay elections rather than a genuine effort to empower marginalized communities.

The controversy stems from the recent release of Joint Verification Orders (JVOs) proposing 42% reservations in local bodies, including Sarpanches, MPTCs, ZPTCs, MPPs, and ZP Chairpersons. Rajender raised concerns about the lack of clarity and legal preparedness behind the proposal, stating, “This is not a land panchayat for you to manipulate. The courts operate under the Constitution, and any such move must be backed by a comprehensive report that can withstand judicial scrutiny.”

He further criticized the Congress leadership, particularly Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, for what he termed “political theatrics.” Rajender questioned the sincerity of the reservation promise, asking why similar representation was not extended to Backward Classes (BCs) in the state cabinet. “If you truly intend to give 42% to BCs, who stopped you from doing it in your own cabinet?” he asked.

Citing the example of Tamil Nadu, where 69% reservations are legally upheld, Rajender urged the government to adopt a methodical approach. “Tamil Nadu succeeded because they conducted a detailed study involving 25 retired IAS officers across education, employment, and social sectors. Telangana must follow a similar path if it wants to implement such measures effectively,” he advised.

Rajender concluded by demanding that the government stop its delaying tactics and conduct elections immediately, asserting that integrity and transparency are the pillars of a functioning democracy. His remarks have intensified the ongoing debate on political reservations and electoral accountability in the state.