- Botcha Satyanarayana to contest from Cheepurupalli
- Lokesh warns biased officials of action
- 2000 people joined in YSRCP in GVMC ward 19
- YSRCP leader Sivakumar Singh joins TDP in Nellore in presence of Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy
- Eluru TDP candidate Badeti Chanti flays YSRCP
- MVV Satyanarayana participates in padayatra for 58th day
- TDP and Jana Sena to Form Co-ordination Committee for West Constituency
- Kakani denounces TDP alliance with BJP ‘unethical’
- Etela abd Ganesh Kumar attends annadana program at Katta Maisamma temple
- BJP seniors seek one Assembly seat in Kakinada
Highlights
On the occasion of Amavasya, Malkajigiri Parliament Constituency BJP Candidate Etela Rajender and Secunderabad Cantonment BJP Contested MLA Sriganesh attended an Annadana program at Sri Katta Maisamma Temple. The event saw the presence of BJP leaders Jajula Vittal Rao, Jajula Kranti, Jajula Sai, along with several BJP workers. The program was also attended by other participants.
