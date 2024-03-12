Etela abd Ganesh Kumar attends annadana program at Katta Maisamma temple

On the occasion of Amavasya, Malkajigiri Parliament Constituency BJP Candidate Etela Rajender and Secunderabad Cantonment BJP Contested MLA Sriganesh attended an Annadana program at Sri Katta Maisamma Temple. The event saw the presence of BJP leaders Jajula Vittal Rao, Jajula Kranti, Jajula Sai, along with several BJP workers. The program was also attended by other participants.

