Eturu Nagaram will soon become municipality, promises Seethakka

Hanumakonda: “Witheveryone’s cooperation, the Eturu Nagaram region will be developed, and in the coming days, the mandal centre will be upgraded to a municipality,” stated Panchayat Raj minister D Anasuya (Seethakka.)

“For villages to develop in all aspects, it is only possible by preparing a master plan,” asserted the minister. On Saturday, the minister along with District Collector Divakar TS laid the foundation stone for the construction of a veg and non-veg market in the Eturu Nagaram mandal center with funds of Rs 1 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Eturu Nagaram, which once started as a small village tour, has now become a revenue division, the centre for five mandals, and a key point on the border of two states. “Keeping this in view, a plan has been prepared to develop the mandal center in all sectors,” she said.

“Since Eturu Nagaram is a central location, many people from surrounding villages come here daily for their needs, and considering the needs of the people, the construction of a vegetable market is being taken up,” said the minister.

She said that earlier there was an issue regarding thebus depot between Eturu Nagaram and Mulugu regions. “After discussions with the concerned officials and the Transport Minister, a bus depot is now being set up in Eturu Nagaram.” She stated that the foundation stone for the bus depot has been laid with a budget of Rs 7.5 crore.

She also said that a CC road from Eturu Nagaram to the Godavari River has been sanctioned with Rs 2.5 crore.