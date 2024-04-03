Evaluation of Class 10th Answer Sheets begins

Nagarkurnool: The evaluation of answer sheets of class 10th exams started on Wednesday. Nagar Kurnool District Education Officer Govinda Rajulu supervised the first day of evaluation at Little Flower School.

On this occasion, DEO said that it will continue till the 10th. He said that 1,53,753 answer sheets from various districts of the state have reached the district and 4,864 answer sheets have been evaluated on the first day. 765 teachers have been appointed for these duties. DEO said that all the facilities have been provided keeping summer in mind. Drinking water is made available. It is suggested that the teachers conducting the evaluation should recognize the student's thinking and assign marks instead of pointing out the mistakes of the students by making various suggestions.

It is mentioned that if the evaluation is not done properly then it should be realized that the talented students will lose out. Each teacher has been assigned the duties of preparing 40 answer sheets per day. The Deo warned that disciplinary action would be taken if the assessee did not attend the duties. The teachers are advised to evaluate the answer sheets in a transparent manner so that no problems arise.

It is suggested that the evaluation should be done without any damage to the student. Similarly, the DEO ordered social science teachers to attend tomorrow Thursday, Nagar Kurnool District Government Exam Conducting Officer Rajasekhar Rao, Deputy Camp Officer Kurumaiah, Vanaparthi District Government Exam Conducting Officer Ganesh, Assistant Camp Officer Chandrasekhar, Satyanarayana Reddy, Superintendent Nagender, Venkat, Srinivas Achari, Sunil , Sai, Krishna, SGF Secretary Pandu and others supervised in the evaluation center.