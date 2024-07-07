Every adult should be Educated says Additional DC Narshing Rao

Gadwal: District Additional Collector Narsingh Rao has instructed officials to promote adult literacy throughout the district as part of the New India Literacy program. During a review meeting held on Saturday at the IDOC conference hall, the Additional Collector emphasized the need for concrete actions to implement the program effectively at the field level. He urged the district officials from the relevant departments to actively participate in creating awareness about literacy among all adults.

The officials of the education department were instructed to formulate the activities required for the New India Literacy program. The primary objective of this program is to provide foundational literacy and numeracy, basic education, critical skills, and continuing education to all youth above 15 years of age. The aim is to make at least 5 crore people literate from 2022 to 2027. Volunteers will be selected from among the beneficiaries, including kindergartens, college students, and young men and women who have studied in the village. Measures will be taken to provide education to the selected beneficiaries at convenient times.

Additional Collector Narsingh Rao emphasized that actions should be taken to provide education effectively. He announced that teaching and learning materials required for study would be sent completely free of cost. Furthermore, he stated that 20 centers per district would be sanctioned to service centers aimed at reaching rural populations.





Narsingh Rao also directed the APDs to ensure the complete establishment of Me-Seva Centres under the auspices of women's organizations in the district. This directive followed a video conference held on Saturday by Divya, the CEO of the Rural Poverty Eradication Association (SERP), with DRDOs on Me-Seva Centres from Hyderabad, where a review was conducted.



On the occasion, Divya decided to grant Mee Seva Centres to members of self-help societies in villages through the Indira Mahila Shakti Sri Scheme to encourage women in the business sector. As part of this initiative, 20 centers have been sanctioned for the district, with selection based on educational qualification.

Following this, Additional Collector Narsingh Rao asked the APDs whether there are proper facilities for setting up Mee seva Centres in government locations in the villages. He ordered them to conduct a survey and provide a report on the findings.

The video conference was attended by EDM Shiva, District Education Officer Indira, CPO Laxman, DPO Venkat Reddy, Adult Education Deputy Director Anita, District Sectoral Officer Hampayya, Esther Rani, various mandal education department officials, and others.