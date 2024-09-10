Every eligible journo will get a house site: Media Academy chief

Hyderabad: The Telangana Media Academy chairman Srinivas Reddy on Monday said that every eligible journalist will get a house site, regardless of the society, as per government rules. He was speaking at a programme of Telangana Union of Working Journalists where senior journalist K Ramulu was appointed as the State deputy general secretary.

Reddy said handing over of the land papers to the Jawaharlal Nehru Society was the first step in the process of handing over sites to journalists. He advised other journalists not to have any doubts and misconceptions.

“Some journalists who met me said they were not members of any housing societies and were worried about their situation. The government will accept the applications of every working journalist as per rules, irrespective of the accreditations and societies,” he said.

The chairman credited the allotments of house-sites to previous societies to the present union. He said a meeting would be organised within two-three weeks to chalk out an action plan for the house-sites.