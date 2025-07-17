Every Grain Will Be Bought” – Farmers Triumph in Jogulamba Gadwal After Historic Protest

Gadwal: In a dramatic turn of events that showcased the resilience and unity of Telangana's farming community, thousands of seed cotton farmers laid siege to the Jogulamba Gadwal District Collectorate, demanding justice against what they called a “corporate betrayal.” Their battle cry: "Buy every grain we harvested!"

What began as a peaceful protest escalated into a high-voltage agitation when seed companies and organizers abruptly announced that they would procure only 2 quintals of cotton per acre—a move that would have devastated farmers who had invested more than ₹1 lakh per acre expecting full-scale procurement.

Farmers' Revolt Shakes the District

Led by the Nadigadda Rights Protection Committee, farmers from across the district converged on the Collector’s office, occupying the premises and refusing to leave until justice was served. Powerful slogans echoed through the streets as the protest grew in intensity.

Speaking to the press, Gongalla Ranjith Kumar, one of the farmers’ leaders, lambasted the seed companies:

“You gave us foundation seed without restriction when it suited your profit. Now that we’ve grown the crop, you backtrack? We won’t move an inch until every grain is bought.”

Collector Steps In, Crisis Averted

In a crucial intervention, District Collector B.M. Santosh, along with SP and Agriculture Department officials, arrived at the protest site and held urgent negotiations with company representatives.

The outcome: a resounding victory for the farmers.

Seed companies agreed to purchase the entire crop—not just 2 quintals per acre.

Written commitments were secured from each company.

The Collector assured that any violations could be reported directly, and action would follow.

“No farmer will suffer. Every grain of your seed cotton will be bought. That is our promise,” declared Collector Santosh in front of the crowd, drawing applause and emotional cheers.

Farmers Demand Fair Pricing and Dues Clearance

The farmers didn’t stop at procurement. They demanded:

Immediate clearance of last year’s unpaid dues.

Advance payments to cover mounting cultivation costs.

A fair minimum rate, equal to or better than last year’s.

The Collector responded positively, promising that the administration would closely monitor pricing and payment issues to protect farmer interests.

Political Battlelines Drawn – BRS Slams Congress Rule

The protest also saw heavy political support. BRS state leader Nagar Doddi Venkataramulu and district coordinator Kuruva Pallayya stood firmly with the farmers.

In a scathing criticism of the Congress government, Kuruva Pallayya accused the Revanth Reddy administration of pushing farmers to the edge:

“This government is strangling farmers with fake promises. No support, no bonus, no procurement. Now even seed companies are emboldened to cheat. This is Revanth Reddy’s gift to farmers — betrayal.”

The Power of Unity

From every corner of the district, farmer leaders, activists, and all-party representatives joined the agitation. Leaders like Buchibabu, Lavanna, Vishnu, Balaram Naidu, Govindu, and dozens more stood shoulder to shoulder with the farmers.

Their message was clear: “We sow the seeds, we grow the crop — no one has the right to decide what gets purchased and what doesn’t.”

The Road Ahead

This historic protest has sent a powerful message across Telangana: Farmers will no longer be silent victims. With district administration now on their side, they have bought time — but much remains to be done.

As the monsoon picks up and the next cropping season begins, farmers hope that this victory marks the beginning of a new era — one of accountability, fairness, and dignity.

HEADLINES AT A GLANCE:

Collector guarantees purchase of entire seed cotton yield.

Companies forced to give written commitments.

Farmers demand fair rates and pending payments.

BRS leaders accuse Congress of farmer betrayal.

Massive show of unity by Nadigadda Rights Protection Committee.