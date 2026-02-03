Every house in Edulapuram to get tap water, vows Ponguleti

Edulapuram (Khammam): Revenue, Housing and Information Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy promised that the embankment work in the municipality would be completed by June and that every house would be provided with tap water. He said development works worth about Rs 308 crore were currently underway across all wards in the municipality.

Addressing roadshows in Wards 2, 22, 23, 24, 26 and 27 as part of the Edulapuram municipal election campaign on Monday, he called upon voters to support the Congress. Ponguleti said Edulapuram would be developed as a role model for the state and urged people to vote for Congress candidates in the upcoming municipal elections.

Highlighting the Congress government’s initiatives, Ponguleti said ration cards had been issued to all eligible poor families after coming to power, describing it as a hallmark of Congress governance. He reiterated his commitment to resolving flooding issues in Edulapuram, assuring that the retaining wall project, being taken up at a cost of Rs 690 crore, would act as a protective shield for the municipality. Taking a dig at the former ruling party’s leadership, the Minister said leaders who “remained confined to farmhouses and moved around in air-conditioned vehicles” were unaware of the hardships faced by residents in low-lying colonies, particularly during floods and drainage overflows. He alleged that issues faced by Rajiv Gruha Kalpa housing residents were ignored earlier and were now being politicised for electoral gain.

He accused the BRS party of neglecting the poor during its decade-long rule and resurfacing only at election time to seek votes. Ponguleti accused the party of spreading misinformation out of frustration after witnessing the development initiatives undertaken by the present Congress government.