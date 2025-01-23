Every poor will get welfare schemes, Jupally Krishna Rao

Wanaparthy District: As part of the state-wide village assemblies organized on the occasion of Republic Day, local legislators Thudi Megha Reddy, Nagarkurnool Parliamentarian Mallu Ravi and District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi participated in the village assembly organized in Salkalapur village of Ghanpur mandal as chief guests on Thursday morning.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that only the genuine beneficiaries of the government's welfare schemes should be provided, and that village assemblies are being organized to register those who are still left out and whose names are not on the list.

He said that the government, which came to power with the votes of the people, should do good to the people and provide welfare schemes, and the applications with the government are being read out in front of the people. He said that if any of the names being studied in the Gram Sabha are ineligible, they should be brought to the attention of the authorities in the assembly itself, and the names of the ineligible ones will be removed and the remaining eligible names will be added back to the beneficiary list. If the names are not in the list, people need not worry, they should submit applications to the Public Administration Service Center.

He warned that if the names are not in the list due to negligence and are eligible, the relevant officials will be held responsible and action will be taken.

He reminded that there was a migration from this area once, but now it has become a fertile land through the Mahatma Gandhi Kalvakurthi Lift Irrigation Scheme.

He said that 175 crores of funds have been allocated for the construction of Indiramma houses in Wanaparthy district alone. He said that unnecessary expenses should not be incurred and that nutritious food and proper exercise can help to stay healthy. He advised that children should be educated in government schools that provide quality education, not in private schools.

Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi, who participated in the program, said that the Gram Sabha established in Salkalapur is reminiscent of the old public court, and just as legal injustices are investigated in the public court, the selection of real beneficiaries will be made in the Gram Sabha with the approval of the people.

He informed that the list is being placed before the people so that the names of those who are not eligible for the welfare scheme can be mentioned.

He suggested that if there are any ineligible people in the list of Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa, Rythu Bharosa, ration cards, Indiramma houses, they should mention them, and similarly, those who are eligible but do not have their names should apply here.

He said that the Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa scheme is being launched with the intention of providing some help to the landless laborers like never before, and as part of this, financial assistance of Rs. 12,000 will be provided to the landless poor annually.

After the formation of the Indiramma government, guarantees such as free bus travel for women, increasing the Arogya Sri scheme from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, free electricity up to 200 units, and 500k cylinders have been implemented.

He revealed that a large industry will soon come up in the Nagarkurnool parliamentary constituency, and the state Chief Minister has signed an agreement on this in Davos.

He promised to take steps to set up a bank and a skill training center here as per the wishes of the local legislators.

Local legislator Thudi Megha Reddy said that at that time, six guarantee cards were sent to every house and people voted for the Congress believing in this and they are now in power. He said that the guarantees given have already included free bus travel for women, increasing the Arogya Sri scheme to Rs 10,000, free electricity up to 200 units, 500k cylinders of gas, and farmer loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh. Details of the welfare schemes were revealed as 4 more schemes are going to be launched on January 26. They informed that ration cards will be given to everyone who is eligible, and that fine rice will be distributed on ration cards from Ugadi. They promised to make Salkalapur village an ideal village.

They asked the members of Parliament to sanction a bank and a skill training center for the people of this area.

They asked the minister to sanction a green hotel with one crore rupees to develop this area as a tourist destination since Mangomada is becoming a reservoir.

District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi said that a gram sabha has been formed to identify those eligible for the four welfare schemes. He said that in the recent farmer loan waiver, 1.94 crore loans were waived off to 300 farmers of Salkalapur gram panchayat. He said that 12 thousand rupees per acre per year will be sanctioned under Rythu Bharosa, and it will be given only to arable land. The list read here is not the final list and if there are no names, they are advised to apply.

Additional Collector Local Bodies Sanchit Gangwar, RDO Subramaniam, Special Officer Sudheer Reddy, Tehsildar, MPDO, Single Window Director Sai Charan, officials, public representatives and the public participated.