Every Pregnant Woman Deserves Safe Motherhood -DMHO Dr. K.V. Swarajyalakshmi

Nagar Kurnool: On Saturday, Nagar Kurnool District Medical and Health Officer Dr. K.V. Swarajyalakshmi conducted surprise inspections of Desi Itikala Bastii Hospital, Pedda Muddanur, Vennacherla, Kodair, Pedda Kothapalli Primary Health Centers, and Nakkalapalli, Pasupula sub-health centers.

At Desi Itikala village, she supervised the vaccination drive and emphasized that achieving 100% immunization for children is the primary goal. She instructed staff to ensure that all vaccination records of pregnant women and children are accurately entered into the U-WIN portal.

While reviewing attendance registers, vaccine stocks, and other records at the primary health centers, she directed the staff to increase the number of institutional deliveries. She stressed identifying high-risk pregnant women early and devising plans to ensure their safe motherhood.

Dr. Swarajyalakshmi also encouraged the effective use of 102 ambulance services for prenatal check-ups and child immunizations. Additionally, she instructed the online entry of seasonal disease details on the IHIP portal.

To prevent chronic diseases, she urged that everyone over the age of 30 visiting the hospitals undergo screening tests for hypertension and diabetes.

Program Officer Dr. Ravikumar, MPHEO Rajesh, and DVLM Kumar accompanied her during these inspections.
























