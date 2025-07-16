Every scheme must reach the people: Dr Mallu Ravi

Nagarkurnool: “Comprehensive measures are needed for the development of Nagarkurnool district, and all Central and State welfare schemes should be implemented effectively,” said Dr Mallu Ravi, MP and Chairman of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA). He emphasised that education, healthcare, and employment are vital to improving the living standards of the poor.

On Tuesday, Dr Mallu Ravi chaired the DISHA meeting in Nagarkurnool, which was attended by District Collector Badavath Santosh, MLAs Dr Rajesh Reddy, Dr Vamshi Krishna, DFO Rohit Gopidi, Additional Collectors P Amarender and Dev Sahayam, among others.

Dr Ravi stressed that government schemes must align with national and state development goals. He instructed officials to monitor Central schemes regularly, and if there are challenges, to bring them to the attention of him or local MLAs. He stated that public representatives and officials must work in coordination to ensure that Nagarkurnool emerges as a model district in development and welfare.

He advised banks to provide loans across all sectors, especially to small entrepreneurs, and urged them to ensure the full implementation of crop loans and priority sector lending targets.

He instructed National Highway officials to prepare proposals for highway expansion and inter-state bridges like the Maddimadugu–Macharam bridge. He also directed that SC Corporation loan grounding from 2017 to 2025 be completed and that banks take special interest in utilizing SC Corporation funds.

Regarding education, Dr Mallu Ravi emphasized that quality education is a fundamental right. He highlighted the need to expand schools and colleges, improve teacher training, and modernize education policies. The government is working to ensure that Telangana’s education sector becomes a national leader.

In healthcare, he said that the government has already enhanced facilities at the district medical college, offering advanced training and services. Efforts are underway to provide quality medical care in tribal and rural areas. He also instructed officials to ensure 100% student enrolment in welfare hostels and gurukuls and to send proposals for any additional

requirements.