Everything in place for smooth poll: Collector RV Karnan

Karimnagar: District Collector and Election Officer RV Karnan on Friday informed that all the arrangements were made to conduct the Huzurabad by-elections on Saturday in a peaceful, free and transparent manner.

He addressed a press conference in Huzurabad along with Commissioner of Police (CP) V Satyanarayana and Returning Officer Ch Ravinder Reddy. He informed that 306 polling stations were set up in Huzurabad constituency.

Section 144 was in force in Huzurabad constituency and no one was allowed to hold meetings. Tight police security was set up for the by-elections and all the polling staff had taken two doses of Covid vaccine, Karnan informed.

Voter slips were distributed to all the voters and all voters coming to the polling stations must bring any one of the 12 identity cards prescribed by the Election Commission of India. Polling agents were advised not to bring cell phones to polling stations, he added.

Flying squads and static surveillance teams were working effectively in all the mandals of the constituency and the model code of conduct (MCC) was being strictly enforced, he said, urging all voters to exercise their right to vote.

CP Satyanarayana said informed that 130 cases had already been booked under the MCC and Rs 3.5 crore cash had been seized. He said that tight police security was in place in five mandals of Huzarabad constituency and central police forces were also being deployed. He warned that cases would be booked against those who lure voters with money as well as those who ask for money to vote. Around 4,000 non-locals were identified and sent out of the constituency, he said.

As many as 107 problematic polling stations have been identified in Huzurabad constituency and additional security has been set up at those stations. 3,865 police personnel and officials are engaged to see that people use the right to vote freely in a peaceful environment. 20 central forces companies, 74 special police, 700 Karimnagar district police and 1,471 police from other districts are also deployed to augment security.