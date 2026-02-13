Ex-gratia for Saudi Arabia accident victims to be released soon

Hyderabad: Minority Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin has reaffirmed the state government’s strong commitment towards supporting families affected by the Saudi Arabia accident. He stated that the ex-gratia assistance promised by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has already been sanctioned and will be released shortly. This assurance followed a meeting where Osman Mohammed Usman submitted a representation highlighting the concerns of the victims’ families. Responding promptly, the Minister noted that the government has taken swift and compassionate action from the beginning to ensure relief and support reaches the affected families at the earliest possible time.

Azharuddin explained that the Chief Minister personally assured financial assistance, demonstrating the government’s sensitivity towards the tragedy. He clarified that the minor delay in distributing the cheques occurred only due to the busy official schedule of the Chief Minister, which included municipal elections and other pressing administrative responsibilities. However, he confirmed that all necessary approvals have been completed and the ex-gratia amount stands fully sanctioned.

The Telangana government has approved an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for each affected family. Additionally, the Central Government has announced a further Rs 2 lakh in assistance per family. The Minority Welfare Department is actively coordinating with the Centre, submitting all required details to ensure the smooth and timely disbursement of these funds. As part of wider rehabilitation efforts, one of the survivors, Mohammed Shoaib, has been provided employment at TMREIS and is currently working there. The Minister also informed that Shoaib’s health has improved significantly, reflecting continued institutional concern for the well-being of the victims.

Azharuddin stated that as the Minority Welfare Minister, he is personally ensuring every possible assistance is provided. He reiterated that the department has worked with dedication and urgency to stand by the victims’ families. Once the Chief Minister returns, the cheques will be handed over without further delay..