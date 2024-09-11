  • Menu
Ex Health Minister Laxma Reddy's wife passes away

Dr Laxma Reddy, former Health Minister weeps unconsolably, after seeking the body of his wife Swetha Reddy
Dr Laxma Reddy, former Health Minister weeps unconsolably, after seeking the body of his wife Swetha Reddy

Mahabubnagar: Former Health Minister Dr C Laxma Reddy’s wife, Swetha Reddy (60), passed away late Monday night after a prolonged illness. She had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, where she died.

On Tuesday, leaders from various political parties visited Avancha, Dr. Laxma Reddy’s native village in Timmajipet mandal, to pay their respects. Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy, former MLA Erra Shekhar, former Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy, and several BRS leaders offered floral tributes to the late Swetha Reddy.

Swetha Reddy had a long history of public service, having served as the Sarpanch of Avancha village in 2001. Both she and Dr Laxma Reddy had studied homeopathic medicine before entering politics, and she also practiced as a private doctor in Jadcherla. Due to her illness, she stayed away from election campaigning during the last Assembly election, in which Dr Laxma Reddy was defeated.

