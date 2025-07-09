Ex-MP requests Governor to cancel GO 49

Asifabad: Leaders of the tribal association under the leadership of former MP Soyam Bapurao met Governor Jishnu Dev Verma and submitted a petition to him on Tuesday, saying that the GO 49 issued in the name of Tiger Conservation in Komuram Bheem Asifabad district is infringing on the rights of the tribals.

Rao along with tribal leaders met the Governor at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad and brought the problems of the tribals to the latter’s attention. They stated that the unilateral inclusion of Asifabad and Kagaznagar divisions in Komuram Bheem district in Tiger Conservation will violate the rights of the tribals who depend on forests and forest lands.

He suggested that issuing GO 49 is inappropriate as the state government is moving forward to resolve the issues of uncultivated lands positively. He said that agitations are already going on in this district to repeal the GO, due to which people are worried in 339 affected villages. Soyam said that the Governor has responded positively to the demands of the tribals.