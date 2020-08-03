Ex-Nizamabad MP Kavitha ties rakhi on minister KTR

Former Nizamabad MP Kavitha tied rakhi on minister KT Rama Rao here at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and took blessings from him. She also tied rakhi on MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar.

Kavitha said that the sibling bond is the most beautiful of all and extending wishes to the people

The sibling bond is the most beautiful of all. Wishing you all a very happy #RakshaBandhan. Few glimpses from today's #Rakshabandhan pic.twitter.com/tcJgJyYvSy — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) August 3, 2020

Minister Satyavati Rathod, MP Maloth Kavitha, MLA Sunitha Reddy also tied rakhi on the minister. Earlier in the day, Congress MLA Seethakka tied Rakhi to MP Revanth Reddy and wished him on the occasion

Extending wishes on the festival, Roads and Buildings minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said that Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with great affection by the brothers and sisters. He later asked the public to celebrate the festival by following the government norms in the view of coronavirus spread.