Ex-SIB chief appears before court in phone tapping case

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Special Investigation Bureau (SIB) chief T Prabhakar Rao, a prime accused in the phone tapping case, appeared before the Nampally court on Tuesday.

Previously, the court had issued notices to label him a proclaimed offender. The court had stated in the notices that if he does not appear before the court, he will be declared a proclaimed offender.

Prabhakar returned to Hyderabad on Sunday after spending nearly 15 months in the United States. He appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday since the inquiry began, in the phone tapping case. He was listed as the primary accused in the case registered in the Punjagutta police station. The former SIB officer was grilled by the SIT for nearly 8 hours.

SIT officials indicated that this initial round of questioning could be followed by additional sessions depending on the information and leads obtained during the inquiry.