Executive petitions related to land acquisition in the district should be completed quickly. District Judge M.R. Sunitha advised District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi

Wanaparthy District: District Judge M.R. Sunitha, who is on duty due to an accidental leg injury, was consulted in the District Collector's Court on Tuesday. Similarly, out of the 587 EPs pending for a long time regarding land acquisition farmers, a cheque for 280 EPs was handed over to the District Judge.

Speaking on the occasion, the judge congratulated the RDO for the fact that EP cases and other land issues are being resolved quickly after the recent arrival of RDO Subramaniam. He advised that the remaining EPs should also be completed quickly.