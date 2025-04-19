Exercise is a shield of self-protection for police: SP Ravula Giridhar

Wanaparthy: District SP Ravula Giridhar on Friday inaugurated a gym at the District Armed Police Headquarters. He said that he, along with officers and staff working in various police wings across the district, took part in the exercise.

He noted that although essential gym equipment is currently limited, advanced equipment will soon be made available at the District Armed Police Headquarters. He emphasised that police personnel across the district should make exercise a part of their morning and evening routines, as staying healthy enables them to perform their duties responsibly and instil confidence among the public.

Giridhar stressed that a life without exercise is increasingly prone to health issues, even from a young age, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, thyroid problems, and other ailments. He advised everyone to focus on physical fitness.

The SP urged not just the police personnel, but also the public to engage in morning and evening walks and use whatever fitness equipment they have access to. He highlighted the importance of self-defence training for women, recommending that girls start learning martial arts like karate from a young age. Such training, he said, equips them to face threats and protects them in difficult situations.

He added that the exercise equipment installed at the district SP office is now available for use. He encouraged AR police, civil police, other officers, and staff to take full advantage of the facility.