Expedite upgradation of all schools: Collector to officials

Mahbubnagar: District Collector G Ravi Nayak directed the Education and Engineering departments’ officials to expedite and finish all the pending works of upgrading the government schools under the Mana-Ooru-Mana Badi programme, by the end of August.

While taking part in a video conference with the Education and Engineering department officials from the integrated district Collectorate complex onFriday, the Collector informed that so far 291 government schools have been identified to implement the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme and only 15 per cent schools have been upgraded with all necessary facilities.

“Out of a total of 291 schools, only 23 have completed the works and already started functioning and another 18 more schools are ready to be started in the coming days, the works of remaining schools is under progress. All the remaining schools must complete their pending works by the end of August,” he said.

He directed the concerned officials to make arrangements to start the functioning of those schools which are ready to commence the operations.

It is also learnt that another 12 government schools are also fast nearing for completion and ready to commence operations if green boards and other minor facilities are installed.

The district Collector directed the officials to complete minor pending works quickly and ensure opening of those schools by next week. However, he gave clear instructions and directions that the remaining schools which are under various levels of progress must complete their works by end of August, so that the government can take up the second phase of development and upgradation works in the schools.