Expedite Vemulawada temple works: Ministers

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday asked officials to expedite the expansion, re-construction and development works of Vemulawada Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple.

He, along with Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, had a review meeting at Pragati Bhavan with the Vemulawada Temple Development Authority (VTDA) officials on the work. They inquired about its progress so far.

The Ministers said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was developing the Yadadri temple in such a way that it will amaze people from across the country. "The Vemulawada temple will also be similarly developed." They asked officials of Endowments, Municipal, Roads and Buildings departments to take suggestions from the stapatis.

KTR said that along with the temple work, urban development there should be taken up simultaneously. For the facelift of the temple all departments should work in coordination to formulate comprehensive plans. Officials should provide better facilities to devotees. He wanted the work of Pushkarini, Kalyanakatta, Kalyana Mandapam, Q Complex and Kala Bhavan to be expedited. Rao asked officials to have boating facilities and also a necklace road around the temple, as part of temple tourism.

The Minister asked officials to speed up the expansion works of Baddi Pochamma Temple. Land acquisition should be done immediately and adequate compensation paid to those who lost houses and shops for the expansion, KTR added.