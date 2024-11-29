Expired Medicines Found During MLA Beerla Ilaiah's Inspection at Aleru Government Hospital

Yadadri: Government Whip and MLA Beerla Ilaiah conducted a surprise inspection at the Aleru Government Hospital in Yadadri district, uncovering alarming instances of medical negligence. During his visit, the MLA discovered expired injections stored in the regular injection box, sparking his anger and raising serious concerns about patient safety.

Expressing his dissatisfaction, Ilaiah reprimanded the medical staff, questioning how such expired medicines could be kept alongside regular supplies. "How can you ensure the safety of patients with this level of negligence?" he demanded. He warned that strict action would be taken if such lapses continued, emphasizing the critical responsibility of healthcare professionals to protect lives.

The MLA also interacted with patients at the hospital and urged them to report any concerns to the authorities. He instructed the medical staff to maintain punctuality and ensure that government healthcare services inspire confidence among the public.

Further, he directed the staff not to use any expired medicines or injections under any circumstances and insisted on implementing measures to prevent such incidents from recurring. His inspection highlighted the need for stringent oversight and accountability in public healthcare facilities.