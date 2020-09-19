Explosives found in Bhadrachalam creates panic

Two explosives found in Cherla mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district created panic among the people. The police unearthed two improvised explosive devices on Kaliveru-Tegada road which are believed to have planted by the Maoists.

Bomb squad defused one and blasted the other one at Kaliveru cross roads. Meanwhile, a search is underway by the police to identify if there were more explosives planted by the Maoists in the area.



The bombs are said to have planted to trap the policemen who intensified the search operations in Maoist-affected areas. It is worth mentioning here that Maoist movements in Kothagudem district have been increased since July. On July 15, an exchange of fire took place between Maoists and policemen in Manuguru forest of the district.



A Maoist, identified as Dudi Devalu aka Shankar was also killed on September 3 in exchange fire between police and Maoists in the forest near Devallagudem of Gundala mandal. Later on September 7, two Maoists identified as Kovvasi Chandu (28) aka Srinu aka Joga and Madakam Eithu were killed by the police in the forests located in between Vaddipeta and Pusuguppa villages in Cherla mandal.

