Expose poaching games of BJP: TRS to activists

Hyderabad: Amidst the controversy of poaching of MLAs, the TRS leadership has asked its activists not to get distracted and to focus on the election campaign in Munugodu till the campaign time ends and also inform people how the BJP was trying to purchase the elected MLAs of the party.

The TRS leaders including ministers have been campaigning in the bypoll-bound Munugodu Assembly segment for the last one month in support of party's candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy. The leaders are going door to door, taking up Atmeeya Sammelans with communities and public sector unit workers.

The busy road shows held during the previous week have now gone silent thanks to the episode of attempts to purchasing TRS MLAs. The TRS leaders who targeted BJP by burning effigies after the farmhouse episode have toned down the tenor and focused on criticising the policies of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao, who took up a bike rally in the Chandur mandal in the constituency, targeted the BJP stating that it was a communal party. He said that the BJP always creates differences among the religions and it had failed to live up to the promises made before the elections.

However, the party leadership has asked the cadre to explain to people about the conspiracies of BJP to destabilise the government.

"The party leadership has asked us not to talk to the media about the farmhouse episode but it has not imposed restrictions on us to speak. We will tell people what the modus operandi of the BJP is in different States. The conversations in the audio tapes prove that attempts were made to purchase MLAs in Delhi and Rajasthan. People of Telangana are known for self-respect, they will not like the deeds of BJP. We will take this to the people," said a senior TRS leader.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would be addressing a big public meeting of the party at Bangarugadda in Chandur mandal on October 30 and sources said that the TRS chief would be speaking on the alleged conspiracies of the BJP leaders in that meeting.