Fake vaccination certificate racket busted in Hyderabad

The Cyberabad task force police on Friday busted fake vaccination certificate racket and arrested two gangs selling fake RT-PCR reports and fully vaccinated reports.

The task force DCP said that the gangs were issuing COVID-19 negative reports and vaccinated certificates if any people did not get the vaccine jabs. A total of 65 COVID-19 negative reports, 20 samples kits and a mobile phone were seized from them, he added.

The DCP added that the gang is sending empty samples without taking any nasal swab sampling and throat swab specimen. "The report without any sample always comes negative. The fake reports are being used for travel purpose and the people are being charged from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 based on the demand," the DCP said.

People who did not take COVID-19 vaccine doses are being targeted and selling them fake vaccination certificate, the police said.

A similar gang was busted by the Mumbai police who arrested two persons for selling fake COVID-19 vaccine certificates. The accused were charging Rs 1,500 for each vaccine certificate. Certificates were sold at high prices to people who were not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Last month, the Daighar police in Thane district of Maharashtra busted a racket in which the suspects charged the citizens between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 based on the capacity of the person to give them a vaccination certificate.