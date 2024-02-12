Hyderabad: ‘Should it be family first or social justice’ is the dilemma BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao is facing in finalising the candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections.



If he decides in favour of giving another chance to his nephew J Santosh KumarJ Santosh Kumarfor the Rajya Sabha there is every possibility of facing criticism from the Opposition that he was continuing with the concept of Parivarvad. Since the BRS has only 39 MLAs it can field and win only one candidate. Santhosh, B Lingaiah Yadav and Vaddiraju Ravichandra would be retiring in in April.

The process of filing of nomination papers began on February 8 and February 15 is the last date for filing nominations.

Sources said that Vaddiraju Ravichandra’s name may be announced if social engineering was followed. KCR feels that he should wait till the Congress announces its candidate.

If it nominates upper caste candidate, then he may ask Santosh to file the nomination. If the Congress fields a BC or anyone from the weaker sections, then he may opt for Vaddiraju Ravichandra. Ravichandra was assured another term in the past as he got to serve for only two years and the BRS leader in his farewell speech in Parliament said he wants to come to the Rajya Sabha once again given another opportunity. Ravichandra had actively worked for the party in the recently held Assembly elections, which adds to his advantage.