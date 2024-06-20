  • Menu
Farewell To Collector Priyanka Ala

Farewell To Collector Priyanka Ala
Collector Priyanka Ala, who was transferred from the district to Hyderabad as part of the latest general transfers by the state government, was bid adieu by the district officials and office staff at the IDOC office on Wednesday.

On this occasion, she said that it was a pleasure to work in the district for 11 months and the contribution of employees, public representatives and staff was unforgettable. In the districtShe said that the experience of working as a collector for the first time was unforgettable.

He appreciated that the authorities worked together and served successfully during the floods and elections. DRDO Vidyachandana, DFO Krishna Goud, DRDA Additional PD N. Ravi office workers and staff were among those who honored the collector.

