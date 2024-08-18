Farm loans above Rs 2 lakh will be waived off says Tummala Nageshwar Rao

Nalgonda : Agriculture and Cooperation Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao announced that crop loan waiver for over Rs two lakh across the state will be credited to farmers’ accounts from today.

Tumalla, along with Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy and State Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, inaugurated an Agri Show organised by Rythu Badi at NG College on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he lambasted Opposition’s criticism regarding the loan waiver scheme implemented by the Congress government. He emphasised that the state government is strictly implementing the loan waiver for farmers with loans below two lakh, as promised by Rahul Gandhi. Despite criticisms and allegations, the government under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s leadership is committed to waiving loans for eligible farmers across the State. If farm loans goe above Rs 2 lakh, the additional amount of waiver will be credited to their accounts starting Saturday, says the Minister

The minister also mentioned that loan waivers for farmers will be executed in three phases.

From today(Saturday) onwards, agricultural officers will be made available at every bank and farmer’s platform.

Farmers were urged to correct any discrepancies in their Aadhaar, bank accounts, or ration cards, ensuring that their loans can be waived.

He also highlighted the need to increase palm oil cultivation across the district and urged both public representatives and farmers to undertake large-scale palm oil cultivation, as the State government is providing subsidies for it. Ministers reassured farmers that there is no need to worry about the loan waiver process. MP Kunduru Raghuveer Reddy, DCCB Chairman Kumbham Srinivas Reddy, MLAs Vemula Veeresham, Battula Lakshma Reddy, Kunduru Jaya Veer Reddy Collector Nayan Reddy, Nalgonda Municipal Chairman Burri Srinivas Reddy and others participated in the programme.