Farmer killed in lightning strike

Siddipet: With heavy rains with thunderstorms and lightnings in the wee hours on Wednesday, a-65-year old farmer was killed as lightning struck him at Narlengadda village in Dubbaka mandal. He was identified as Soudu Pochaiah of Narlegandla.

Whereas, another farmer Reddaboina Kondaiah also sustained serious injuries in the incident. Since the area had started receiving rain at 3am, Pochaiah and Kondaiah came out of their homes to cover their harvested paddy with tarpaulins when the lighting struck them. Pochaiah died on spot.

The Dubbaka Police have registered a case. Meanwhile, the harvested paddy, and standing crops have damaged heavily due to untimely rains the district has witnessed during the last night.

Similarly, Heavy rains lashed several parts of Hyderabad during the wee hours of Wednesday. It is to mention here that the city from last few days have been witnessing occasional drizzles in different parts while the mercury levels remained high and above 40 degree Celsius. The IMD has been making forecast of rains for the last couple of days. However, the summer rainsdid arrive in Hyderabad lashing across the city with intensity in early hours.

Thunder and lightning also accompanied the rains.

Till 6 am, Seethaphalmandi received the highest rainfall of 72.8 mm followed by Bansilalpet with 67 mm. West Marredpally (61.8 mm), Alwal (59.3 mm) and Balanagar ( 54.3 mm) also recorded high rainfall.

There were reports of some low-lying areas being inundated with rain water.