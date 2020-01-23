Farmers advised to get insurance

Kamareddy: Mandal Agriculture Officer Pochaiah said every farmer who is 59 years old should apply for insurance.

The Mandal Agriculture Officer along with MPP Ashok Patil inspected the cultivation of peanuts, sorghum and maize crops at Rajulla village in Bichkunda mandal on Thursday. The MAO said that the details of cultivated crops and farmers are being recorded online. Pochaiah said the government would supply seeds and fertilizer to farmers based on their crops grown in villages.

He told the farmers to be more active in the use of organic fertilizers. The MAO advised farmers to use organic fertilizer. The event was attended by Sarpanch Chandra Bhagha, Upasarpanch Hanmant Rao, Farmers Coordinating Committee village president Subhash, ATM Shiv Ling and farmers.