Farmers call for bandh on May 20 for remunerative prices

Khammam: Demand remunerative prices for their produce and to protest against anti-farmer policies being implemented by the Central government under the leadership of Narendra Modi, Telangana Farmers’ Association has appealed to the people to make the countrywide rural bandh on May 20 a grand success. Speaking at a farmers’ conference held in Thootikuntla village of Bonakal mandal on Wednesday, association district secretary Bonthu Rambabu and mandal secretary Thulluru Ramesh said that the agricultural policies followed by the Central government are pushing farmers to ruin.

They said that there is a situation where farmers are begging to sell their hard-earned crops in the market. They are suffering severely because they are not getting remunerative prices for their produce. They demanded that the recommendations of Dr. Swaminathan Commission be implemented and the minimum support prices of agricultural produce be legalised.

After taking office for the second time, US President Trump said that by declaring a trade war in the name of increasing trade tariffs, agriculture in India will go into further crisis.