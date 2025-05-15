Live
- Urban MLA starts drainage works in Anantapur
- Ananthalakshmi Int’l school shines in CBSE 10 class results
- Collector inspects arrangements for Lokesh visit
- Collector emphasises public awareness during mock drill
- Take steps to distribute groundnut seeds for Kharif: Collector
- Musk posts dance video of Tesla robot
- Disburse loans to beneficiaries under PM Surya Ghar: Collector
- TikTok Unveils ‘AI Alive’ to Animate Photos into Short Videos with Simple Prompts
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 15 May, 2025
- Paramita CBSE students excel in Class 10 results
Farmers call for bandh on May 20 for remunerative prices
Khammam: Demand remunerative prices for their produce and to protest against anti-farmer policies being implemented by the Central government under...
Khammam: Demand remunerative prices for their produce and to protest against anti-farmer policies being implemented by the Central government under the leadership of Narendra Modi, Telangana Farmers’ Association has appealed to the people to make the countrywide rural bandh on May 20 a grand success. Speaking at a farmers’ conference held in Thootikuntla village of Bonakal mandal on Wednesday, association district secretary Bonthu Rambabu and mandal secretary Thulluru Ramesh said that the agricultural policies followed by the Central government are pushing farmers to ruin.
They said that there is a situation where farmers are begging to sell their hard-earned crops in the market. They are suffering severely because they are not getting remunerative prices for their produce. They demanded that the recommendations of Dr. Swaminathan Commission be implemented and the minimum support prices of agricultural produce be legalised.
After taking office for the second time, US President Trump said that by declaring a trade war in the name of increasing trade tariffs, agriculture in India will go into further crisis.