Farmers Flock to Bhubharati Program in Ija Mandal Seeking Land Issue Resolutions

Gadwal: A Bhubharati grievance redressal program held at the local Rythu Vedika in Ija Mandal witnessed a heavy turnout of farmers seeking solutions to various land-related issues. The event was formally inaugurated by Alampur Market Yard Chairman, Doddappa.

During the program, several farmers from across the mandal approached Tehsildar Jyothi with petitions regarding disputes, corrections, and clarifications related to their agricultural lands. Tehsildar Jyothi patiently listened to their concerns and took immediate action on some issues, offering on-the-spot resolutions wherever possible.

In several cases, farmers were advised to submit formal applications through the MeeSeva portal, while others were directed to seek legal redress in court due to the complexity of their cases. Although a number of farmers expressed satisfaction with the responses, some left the venue disappointed due to unresolved grievances.

Speaking at the event, Market Yard Chairman Doddappa emphasized that the Bhubharati initiative is a continuous and evolving process. “This is not a one-day event where everything gets resolved at once,” he said. “Farmers must remain patient as the system identifies and rectifies discrepancies. The Bhubharati Act is being implemented to ensure it becomes a beneficial and fair system for all landowners.”

He further assured that the full implementation of the Bhubharati Act would be achieved soon, offering long-term relief to farmers. “There is no need for farmers to worry going forward,” he stated confidently.

The event saw participation from a large number of farmers, along with agriculture and revenue department officials. The Bhubharati program continues to serve as a platform for farmers to raise and resolve critical land-related issues, aiming to bring transparency and justice in land management across Telangana.











