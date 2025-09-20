Farmers get two bags urea after three protests in single day

Farmers in Peddavoora mandal staged protests three times on Friday over irregularities in urea distribution.

The first protest erupted after claims that fertilizer was being given only to farmers who had already received supplies

on earlier days.

The second protest was led by women farmers, alleging discrimination as urea bags were handed only to men. Later, farmers again hit the roads saying that despite waiting in queues, they were unable to secure even a single bag. The situation turned tense when a farmer, Sriram Nayak, lay down on the Kodad–Jadcherla National Highway in protest, stating that he had been coming for four to five days but had not received a single bag.

Traffic toward Miryalaguda and Nagarjuna Sagar was disrupted until police intervened and cleared the road.

Former ZP Vice Chairman Karnati Linga Reddy stepped in, contacting MLA Kunduru Jaiveer Reddy, former minister Jana Reddy, and the District Collector. His intervention resulted in two additional lorries carrying 880 urea bags being dispatched by afternoon, supplementing an earlier load of 440 bags. In total, 1,320 bags were distributed in one day.

Linga Reddy stated that Peddavoora mandal had received more urea than any other mandal, with 1,600 tonnes supplied so far. Each farmer was provided with two bags on Friday.