Farmers intensifies protest against Master plan, to stage sit-in on Jagityal-Nizamabad road

The Jagityal farmers intensified their protest against the Master plan and planned to block the roads on the sides on Thursday on Jagityal and Nizamabad road. The farmers have prepared plans for protests and stage dharnas under the aegis of JAC saying that they do not trust oral assurances want GO cancelling new master plan.

Earlier, Gram sabhas were held in many villages in demand to cancellation of the master plan where the gram panchayats have passed the unanimous resolutions to remove their village from the master plan and handed over the copy of the resolution to the Municipal Commissioner of Jagityal. MLC Jeevan Reddy, who attended the Timmapur Gram Sabha, extended his support to the farmers. Farmers are gearing up to form Rythu JAC to raise protests against the master plan.

Agitation continued on Wednesday over the draft master plan issued by Municipal corporation. The farmers of Tippannapet village of Jagityal Urban Mandal gathered in front of the panchayat office and organized a protest. On the other hand, Surakanti Rajeshwar Reddy, husband of Mote Sarpanch, posted to Municipal Administration Minister KTR through Twitter, asking to remove Mote, Dharur, Tippannapet, Narsingapur, Hasnabad, Ambaripet and Timmapur villages from the master plan.