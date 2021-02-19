Farmers leaders stage demo near Kacheguda railway station

Kacheguda: Members of the All-India Farmers' Struggle Coordination Committee and Telangana RythuSangham on Thursday demonstrated near the railway station here, accusing the Centre of dilly-dallying on the three farm laws it introduced recently.

They posed a straight question to the government—was it ready to scrap the laws or step down, with a warning that the ongoing agitation would not be stopped. The demonstrators demanded a law on MSP and the Kerala-style loan waiver scheme.

The police, who were deployed in large numbers, stopped the protestors at Tourist Hotel en route to the railway station. They protestors squatted on the road, displaying placards and raising slogans. Both sides resorted to pushing and arguments. The police contended that the protest had no permission and arrested the committee and sangham leaders.

Addressing the participants, State CPI secretary Chada Venkat Reddy demanded scrapping of the three laws which he alleged favoured corporates. He criticised the Centre for going back on its assurance to implement the Swaminathan Committee recommendations. Reddy wanted Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to answer why he remained silent after TRS participated in the bandh against the laws.

Former MLA Nandyala Narsimha Reddy claimed that there was no change in the Centre's stand even after the death of 250 farmers during the on-going agitation.

Rythu Sangam general secretary T Sagar questioned the government's motive in giving a 30-year lease of godowns to the Adani and Ambani groups.

Among those who took part in the protest were CPI (M) State executive member D G Narasimha Rao, State leaders MudeShobhan, district leaders M Mahender, M Dharma Naik, Bharathi Naik, former CPI MP Aziz Pasha, CPI leader Pashya Padma, CPI(ML) New Democracy leaders VemulapalliVenkataramayya, Rama, Prasad.