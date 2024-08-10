Farmers Submit Petition to MLC and MLA for Loan Waiver

Live
Farmers from various villages in Manava Padu Mandal, including Kori Padu, Menni Padu, Bonkur, and Manava padu, have submitted a petition to the MLC and MLA, requesting a waiver of agricultural loans.
Gadwal: Farmers from various villages in Manava Padu Mandal, including Kori Padu, Menni Padu, Bonkur, and Manava padu, have submitted a petition to the MLC and MLA, requesting a waiver of agricultural loans. These farmers had taken loans from ICICI Bank, Pancha lingala Branch in Kurnool District, Andhra Pradesh, as well as Axis Bank and HDFC Bank.
The farmers stated that while their land, residence, ration cards, and Aadhaar cards are all registered in their respective villages, they had borrowed agricultural loans from the mentioned banks. They mentioned that during the previous government, these agricultural loans were waived off, and they requested that the current government extend the same relief.
The MLC and MLA responded positively to the farmers' plea, assuring them that they would bring the issue to the attention of the Chief Minister and work towards ensuring justice for the farmers.
BRS representatives and farmers from various villages participated in the program.