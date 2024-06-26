Farmers’ suggestions sought for Rythu Bharosa implementation

Rajapet(Yadadri-Bhongir): Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said that farmers’ suggestions will be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister to implement Rythu Bharosa and loan waiver schemes in an acceptable manner.

On Tuesday, along with State Planning Commission Vice Chairman Chinnareddy, Agriculture Commission chairman Kodanda Reddy, Agriculture Department Secretary Raghunandana Rao and scientists, he participated in the face-to-face programme with farmers through video conferences arranged at the Rythu Vedikas.

In this regard, district Collector Hanumantu K Zendage participated through video conference from Rythuvedika of Rajapet of Yadadri-Bhongir district. “As the government is going to take up Rythu Bharosa and loan waiver schemes, suggestions are invited from farmers,” he said.

The Agriculture Department officials were directed to send the suggestions received from the farmers regarding the implementation of the schemes to the government in the form of a mail.

Meanwhile, the scientists elaborated the precautions that farmers should take regarding the cultivation of crops.

“Within a week, video conference units will be set up at all Rythu Vedikas in the district and face-to-face programme will be arranged for farmers with scientists and agricultural officials,” said the Collector.

Farmers, Rajapet MPP Balamani, MPTC D Raju, Yadagirigutta Division ATMA Chairman Venkata Reddy, District Agriculture Officer Anuradha, Horticulture Officer Saidulu, AD Padmavati, MAO Madhavi, and others took part in the programme.