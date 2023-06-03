Farmers’ support schemes mark a dawn of a golden era in Telangana

Hyderabad: The State government is working tirelessly for comprehensive agricultural development in Telangana State, providing quality free electricity to agriculture for 24 hours.

The barren agricultural land has become green with irrigation provided by the government. The State government is providing crop investment assistance for the financial ease of the farmers who depend on the agricultural sector for their livelihood.

The Telangana government has taken measures for higher yield in agriculture by adopting many new agricultural reforms.

During the Telangana movement, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao himself saw the problems of farmers. As the head of the Telangana government formed on June 2, 2014, with the understanding of development and welfare, a comprehensive plan was created and initiatives were taken to solve each problem step by step.

As a part of this, the Chief Minister focused on the problems of farmers and the agriculture sector. He made a strategy in advance to stand by the farmers, who are the backbone of the country.

The Telangana government has given a lot of attention to agriculture in the State. More than a crore acres have been irrigated. The cultivated area of Telangana has been increased to 2 crore 16 lakh acres. Modern tillage techniques, quality seeds and availability of timely fertilizers have increased crop production and productivity manifold.

As part of farmer welfare, 27 lakh agricultural motors are being supplied with quality free electricity 24 hours a day. It spends Rs.10,000 crores annually for this. The government has spent Rs. 36,179 crores to strengthen the power supply system.

RythuBandu scheme: The RythuBandu scheme has been introduced in the country with an innovative approach to help farmers in crop investment. Ten thousand rupees per acre per year is provided as crop investment assistance to the farmers under RythuBandhu Scheme.

The Telangana farmer, who was affected by drought and poverty in the combined Andhra Pradesh. He resorted to moneylenders for investment and took his life due to high interest rates.

The Chief Minister has launched an initiative of RythuBandu scheme to get rid of this situation and the Investment assistance is being provided to 65 lakh farmers at the rate of Rs.10,000 per acre every year.

From 2018 monsoon season till now in 10 seasons together Rs. 65.192 crores were directly deposited in farmers’ accounts. Telangana is the only State in the country that has deposited such a huge amount in farmers’ accounts.

RythuVedikalu:- No government in the country has thought of the need for a forum for farmers to discuss. To show the self-respect of the farmers, the Telangana government has constructed a total of 2,601 Rythuvedikas, one for every 5 thousand acre cluster across the state. These farmer’s platforms are guiding the farm.