Farmers worried as heavy rains flatten paddy fields

Madgulapally (Nalgonda)

Continuous heavy rains over the past three days have caused severe damage to paddy crops across several villages in Madugulapally mandal of Nalgonda district. The relentless downpour has led to the flattening of paddy fields cultivated by farmers, leaving them deeply distressed.

Farmers lamented that despite investing nearly Rs 40,000 per acre and working hard for months, their crops have been ruined by the untimely rains, leaving them with no hope of recovering their investments.

They have urged agricultural officials to immediately visit the affected fields, assess the crop damage at the ground level, and submit a detailed report to the government.

The farmers appealed for compensation of Rs 30,000 per acre to help them recover from the losses caused by the unseasonal rains.