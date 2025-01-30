Fast-track review of land related issues on Dharani portal: Collector

Kagaznagar: District Collector Venkatesh Dhotre emphasised the need to fast-track the review process for applications submitted on the Dharani portal related to land issues. On Wednesday, he conducted a review meeting at the Sub-Collector’s Office in Kagaznagar, alongside Sub-Collector Shraddha Shukla, with Tahsildars from all mandals in the Kagaznagar division. The focus of the meeting was on the re-evaluation of pending applications on the portal.

Speaking at the meeting, the District Collector instructed officials to complete the review process without delay and update the necessary details online.

He pointed out that land-related grievances and applications are frequently reported during weekly “Prajavani” grievance meetings on Mondays. Therefore, he directed officials to ensure comprehensive field-level verification to address these concerns effectively.

Furthermore, he stressed that revenue officials must have a thorough understanding of land laws and work proactively to ensure zero pending applications on the Dharani Portal. He also advised tahsildars and staff members to interact with applicants courteously, process applications efficiently, and issue required certificates within the stipulated time frame, adhering to legal regulations.